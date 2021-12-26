Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.52 million and the lowest is $145.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

AZPN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 127,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.