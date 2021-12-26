EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 28,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.