Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,360.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $76,360.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00422273 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.