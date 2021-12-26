Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $3.33 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. 5,702,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

