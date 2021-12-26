Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,032 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

