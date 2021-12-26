Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $495.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $498.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.