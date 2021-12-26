Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 6.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.37. 1,757,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

