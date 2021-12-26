Leisure Capital Management Acquires 503 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.