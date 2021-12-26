Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$34.13 Average PT from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE:CCO traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.67. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$15.45 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

