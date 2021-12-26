Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

CPXWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

