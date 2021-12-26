Ethereum Classic Price Tops $37.69 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.97 billion and approximately $349.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.69 or 0.00075007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.33 or 0.08099134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,891,660 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

