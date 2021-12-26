Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. 1,279,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.