Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,866 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

