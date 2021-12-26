US Asset Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.79. 1,668,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

