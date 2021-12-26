Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

CVX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.