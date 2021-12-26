Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $648.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $661.33 and its 200 day moving average is $618.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

