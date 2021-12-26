Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $6.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SBGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 828,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 456,993 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $10,730,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

