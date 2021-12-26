Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.52 or 1.00237860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00299149 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00468861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00158841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009071 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,482,100 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

