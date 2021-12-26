Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

