Blank Wallet Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $730,453.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.44 or 0.08051588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,160.95 or 0.99834677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.