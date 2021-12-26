FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $47,028.95 and approximately $15.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.52 or 1.00237860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.43 or 0.01264682 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

