Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $900.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $900.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $879.81 million and the highest is $916.97 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $88.79. 717,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,563. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

