Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.60 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.64 and a 200 day moving average of $347.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.