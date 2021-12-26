Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $216.62. 4,795,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

