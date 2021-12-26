GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.67 and its 200 day moving average is $373.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.