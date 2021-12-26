Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,357,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after acquiring an additional 475,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.