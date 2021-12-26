General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,834,298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $363,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

