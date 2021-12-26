RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,674 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.34% of Gold Fields worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 2,520,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,708. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

