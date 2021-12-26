Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

