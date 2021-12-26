Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $44,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $56,000.

VONV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. 248,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

