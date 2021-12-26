Tapmydata (TAP) Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00299172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

