DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($47.84).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.42 ($39.80). 55,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

