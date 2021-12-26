Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,218. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

