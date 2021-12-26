$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,524. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

