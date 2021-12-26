Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.37. 307,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,168. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

