Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,706. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $958.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 233,852 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.