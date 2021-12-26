Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 510,091 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Altria Group worth $175,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.70. 7,523,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

