Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 1,633,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,604. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

