Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s Largest Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $201,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 14,463,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,393. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

