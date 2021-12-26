6,520 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

