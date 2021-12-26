Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $229.63 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $229,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 571,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

DIS stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

