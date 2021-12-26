Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 4.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 18,419,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

