Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 39,500 Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560.

ANX remained flat at $C$0.63 on Friday. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.