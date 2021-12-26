Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 39,500 Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560.

ANX remained flat at $C$0.63 on Friday. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

