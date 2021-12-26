Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.
LUN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.54. 462,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.