Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $320,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.31 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,118,378. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 405,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

