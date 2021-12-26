Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.47 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $650.53 million and $42.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00230419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00035020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00507413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00076665 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

