Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($2.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

VVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $871.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.