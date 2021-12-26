Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.82. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. 242,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

