-$0.14 EPS Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

KERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 437,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,204. Akerna has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 239,859 shares of company stock valued at $577,339. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

