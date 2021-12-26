Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

NYSE PSA traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. 530,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.91 and its 200-day moving average is $319.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $369.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

